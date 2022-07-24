Katie Holmes Is Campaigning for the Comeback of Carpenter Jeans

Forget cargo pants.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2022
Katie Holmes Carpenter Jeans
Photo: Getty

Another day, another '90s pants trend returns — and this time around, it's carpenter jeans.

Spotted making a case for the practical denim style over the weekend was Katie Holmes, who wore a pair of baggy workwear jeans to a Q&A panel for her new film Alone Together in New York City. Unlike cargo pants that have side pockets for utility, carpenter jeans are identified by their hammer loopholes that typically extend from the side hem to the back pocket — you know, for carrying tools around and stuff.

Katie Holmes Carpenter Jeans
Getty

Holmes dressed up the straight-leg denim with a black double-breasted blazer and white T-shirt combo, as well as with a pair of white designer sneakers that featured brown stitching above the sole. Meanwhile, orange and green geometric, dangling earrings and a hot pink manicure added a playful touch to her business casual look.

Earlier this week, Katie spoke about writing and directing her new movie during the pandemic while making an appearance on Good Morning America. "I tried to write something kind of simple enough to shoot it in pretty much one location, and I decided to just lean into the pandemic since we've all gone through it together," she said. "This is a love story, because I felt like we'd all gone through so much. And for me during that time, I really gravitated towards watchings things I knew the ending, it was pretty hopeful."

She added, "That's what felt right to write. And I had read a lot of different stories about people falling in love, people getting divorced, people having babies, you know, all of that. And I was like 'I think I'd rather tell a story about people coming together than breaking up.'"

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Katie Holmes Knit Dress and Matching Shawl Walking New York City
Katie Holmes's Knit Dress Came With a Built-in Blanket
Katie Holmes's Easy-Peasy Outfit Is Perfect For Running Errands
Katie Holmes Brought Back This '90s Staple With an Easy-Peasy Outfit
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Paired a See-Through Top With the Ridiculous Pants Trend Supermodels Are Wearing to Death
Hollywood’s Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It’s Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Hollywood's Favorite Weird Pants Trend Is Actually Really Flattering, and It's Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Katie Holmes Big Jean Trend
Katie Holmes Styled This Ridiculous Denim Trend in the Most Approachable Way — With Gen Z's Favorite Accessory
Katie Holmes Just Proved that JNCO Jeans Are Coming Back
Katie Holmes Just Proved that JNCO Jeans Are Coming Back
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Best Boyfriend Jeans
The 8 Best Boyfriend Jeans For Every Body and Budget
Bella Hadid
Supermodels Are Embracing the Ridiculous Denim Trend Rihanna and Katie Holmes Wear on Repeat
Celeb Overall Trend
Blake Lively, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Jennifer Lopez Have All Worn This $49 All-in-One Outfit Trend
Emo Girl Style
Emo Style Is Back — But It's Not the Same Trend You Loved in Middle School
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet
Padma Lakshmi
This Controversial Denim Trend Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing for Years Has Officially Taken Over Hollywood
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Transformed Her Simple Outfit Into the Perfect Summer Look With This $50 Staple
Popcorn Shirts Have Made a Comeback and, Honestly, I'm Very Confused
Popcorn Shirts Have Made a Comeback and, Honestly, I'm Very Confused
Katie Holmes Summer Outfit Formula
Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend