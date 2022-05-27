Katie Holmes and Her New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

After just a few months of dating, Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, are officially red carpet official.

On Thursday evening, the couple made their public debut at The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala in Manhattan, where Bobby presented David Byrne with the Storyteller of the Year Award and Katie sweetly attended in support. The two walked the red carpet together in complementary colorful looks, with Katie opting for a pleated pale orange dress with a high neckline and flowy sleeves, toe-ring kitten heels, and a tiny metallic purse. She pulled her curly hair back into a ponytail that expertly showed off her gold teardrop earrings. Bobby, meanwhile, wore a dark green suit with a black button-down underneath and matching dress shoes.

Katie Holmes Bobby Wooten Red Carpet Debut Credit: Getty

"I'm happy to have [Katie] here as my date," Bobby told Us Weekly at the event, while a source told the outlet that he and Katie "looked comfortable" together and were "acting like they've been dating a long time."

Last month, Katie and Bobby were rumored to be a couple after they were seen holding hands near the Guggenheim Museum, and they were spotted again a few weeks later, making out on a New York sidewalk and riding Citi Bikes together on the street.