Katie Holmes Debuted a New Set of Bangs While Sitting Front Row at Tom Ford

A new season calls for a new look — and with fall just around the corner, Katie Holmes is already ahead of the game.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out for the Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week and debuted a striking set of baby bangs while sitting in the front row. Ditching her cargo pants and Mary Janes, Katie paired her short, piece-y fringe with a dress made for cooler days ahead: a black long-sleeved maxi that elegantly draped over her body and came with a hood that was worn over her slicked-back hairstyle. She accessorized with heeled sandals, a black clutch, and a nose ring.

As for her glam, Katie kept it simple with a bronzy glow, a matte pink lip, and sculpted brows.

In addition to Tom Ford's runway event, Katie also made an appearance at the Ulla Johnson show this week, bringing her signature boho style to the front row in a maroon patterned turtleneck tucked into a high-waisted skirt that featured ruffles and a coordinating whimsical print. Meanwhile, the day prior, she went even more casual at Alice + Olivia, dressed in wide-leg jeans, a silky blue button-down, and black square-toe boots.