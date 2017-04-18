See Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Katie Holmes / Instagram
Jonathan Borge
Apr 18, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Arguably, former Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes is one of Hollywood’s favorite stars. In the last year, the actress has successfully taken on the role of Jacqueline Kennedy and continues to fuse killer red carpet style (think classic Chanel looks) with casual off-duty pieces. But her biggest bragging right? It seems to be calling herself Mom.

The 38-year-old brunette often takes to Instagram to show us just how much she loves raising her now 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise (dad is Holmes's ex-husband Tom Cruise). As we’ve learned thanks to social media, the adorable mother-daughter duo are obsessed with fun-loving pastimes like learning how to apply makeup, donning goofy feather scarves, and taking trips to the museum.

RELATED VIDEO: 10 Photos that Prove Suri Cruise Is Katie Holmes's Mini-Me

Just prior to Suri's 11th birthday on Tuesday, April 18, Holmes shared Instagrams from a fun-filled trip to the beach with her daughter. One video shows little Suri tossing a football in the sand. Watch it here:

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Other 'grams feature the birthday girl showing off a megawatt smile while posing with mom (at top and below). 

#family #love #gratitude ❤️

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Scroll down to see more of the pair’s cutest moments together. 

1 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

October 14, 2016

Suri looked like the most precious ballerina. 

Advertisement
2 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

September 11, 2016

During a quiet moment, Holmes snapped his picture of Suri cuddling up to mom. "#Blessed #GoodNight #Gratitude #HappyBirthdayMom #Family #Love," Holmes wrote on Instagram.

3 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

September 2, 2016

Suri and Katie romped across N.Y.C., this time on the subway.

Advertisement
4 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

August 8, 2016

A day well spent for these two consists of viewing art inside N.Y.C.'s Museum of Modern Art.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

JULY 30, 2016

A day out with grandma! (See: Kathleen Holmes, Katie Holmes's mom on the far left.) Three generations of Holmes girls caught Finding Neverland on Broadway.

Advertisement
6 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

June 17, 2016

Forget the Snapchat flower crown, Suri rocked a colorful one IRL. 

Advertisement
7 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

June 16, 2016

Suri got a chance to sit in the director's chair while Holmes worked as the head honcho behind All We Had.

Advertisement
8 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

October 24, 2015

Holmes let little Suri rock a Zac Posen hat on the designer's birthday. "Hat by Posen," she wrote. 

Advertisement
9 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

SEPTEMBER 13, 2015

Too cute! They hugged it out for what seems to be a day outdoors. "My sweetie," Holmes wrote as the caption to the 'gram. 

Advertisement
10 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

SEPTEMBER 4, 2015

It looks like little Suri is growing up with plenty of talents. "My artist creating with me," Holmes wrote as the caption to this Instagram in which Suri pulls out the spray paint. 

Advertisement
11 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

April 15, 2015

Playtime! They each rocked silly oversize green sunglasses and pink feather scarves for a day of fun at home. 

Advertisement
12 of 15 Lester Cohen/KCA2015

March 28, 2015

Holmes brought her daughter to the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, where Suri paraded about L.A.’s Forum and played with colorful paper butterflies.

Advertisement
13 of 15 katieholmes212/Instagram

March 26, 2015

"#GirlTime," Holmes wrote alongside this 'gram, where the pair and a friend practice perfecting their makeup. Adorable.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

April 2, 2010

Here we go again! The pair headed to Broadway to catch Mamma Mia! and hang out with the cast backstage.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Amy Sussman/Getty

DECEMBER 14, 2008

Visions of sugarplums! Holmes took a dressed up Cruise to watch The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!