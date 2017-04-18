See Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise’s Cutest Mother-Daughter Moments

Arguably, former Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes is one of Hollywood’s favorite stars. In the last year, the actress has successfully taken on the role of Jacqueline Kennedy and continues to fuse killer red carpet style (think classic Chanel looks) with casual off-duty pieces. But her biggest bragging right? It seems to be calling herself Mom.

The 38-year-old brunette often takes to Instagram to show us just how much she loves raising her now 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise (dad is Holmes's ex-husband Tom Cruise). As we’ve learned thanks to social media, the adorable mother-daughter duo are obsessed with fun-loving pastimes like learning how to apply makeup, donning goofy feather scarves, and taking trips to the museum.

Just prior to Suri's 11th birthday on Tuesday, April 18, Holmes shared Instagrams from a fun-filled trip to the beach with her daughter. One video shows little Suri tossing a football in the sand. Watch it here:

💪💪💪💪💪💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

Other 'grams feature the birthday girl showing off a megawatt smile while posing with mom (at top and below).

#family #love #gratitude ❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Scroll down to see more of the pair’s cutest moments together.