Mad About Katie

NOV 18, 2006

The bride wore Armani. Katie Holmes married Tom Cruise in an off-the-shoulder ivory silk gown that was custom-made by the Italian designer. The dress accentuated the actress's slim form, hugging her torso and hips before flaring out into a train. The couture garment was painstakingly adorned with layers of lace and Swarovski-crystal embroidery. (Little Suri wore an Armani-designed dress inspired by her mother's, giving the 7-month-old an early taste for couture.) The fabulously attired congregation included Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Jim Carrey, Jenny McCarthy, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Victoria Beckham and Brooke Shields.