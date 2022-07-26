Kathryn Newton's Sparkling Prada Set Is Convincing Us to Layer Our Bras

Miu Miu's viral miniskirt has some very stiff, very sparkly competition — and it's coming from big sister brand Prada. Over the weekend, actress Kathryn Newton arrived at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H to as part of Marvel's push to promote its latest offerings, including her movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is slated to hit movie theaters in 2023. While it's tough to upstage Paul Rudd (official Sexiest Man Alive and all), Newton's outfit managed to do just that, combining a shimmering, embellished matching set and a cropped button-up.

Newton's Prada outfit included a low-rise pleated skirt with a belt detail that seemed to be a riff on Miu Miu's micro mini, which managed to take over the internet and get attention from Hollywood heavy-hitters and models alike. While Miu Miu's leaned into menswear fabrics and provocative distressing, Prada's version incorporated the same shape but added mega-watt glamour with a seemingly infinite number of crystals. Newton wore the coordinating bra top over a white button-up that had voluminous sleeves, sheer details along the button placket, and was cropped to show off plenty of skin. And the shoes? Obviously, they matched, too, incorporating the same shimmering jewels on a platform, peep-toe shape complete with Prada's signature triangle logo.

Newton, who starred in Supernatural and Big Little Lies, will take over the role of Cassie Lang from Emma Fuhrmann, who plated the character in Avengers: Endgame, and Abby Ryder Fortson, who played a younger version of Cassie in the standalone Ant-Man film and its sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

After its pleated mini managed to snag magazine covers and plenty of editorial coverage, Miu Miu attempted to have lightening strike twice and reinterpreted the skirt for Fall 2022, showing it in more tennis-inspired pleats and crisp, preppy colors, though the label kept the visible waistband and logo. There's no telling whether the more sporty-leaning version update will be as popular as its predecessor, but it looks like Prada's blinged-out offering has everything it takes to steal the spotlight.