"In my early 20s, I didn't know who I was or what I wanted… I was fed up with trying to be somebody else, and got really lucky and met a great guy amp#91;husband Josh Kelleyamp#93; who loved me for me. I keep telling my friends, seriously, write down what you want and make it specific. Like, I'm talking, do you want a beach house in Venice? Be specific and be creative and define not only what you want in your career but what you want in your personal life."