Katherine Heigl Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Josh Kelley

Congratulation are in order for Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley!

The actress and her musician husband welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, on Dec. 20, 2016, People confirms. A rep tells the magazine that the couple's newborn son is named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. He joins sisters Naleigh Mi-Eun, 8, and 4-year-old Adalaide Marie Hope (whom they adopted in 2009 and 2012) in the newly formed family of five.

When Heigl and Kelley announced the pregnancy in late June, they released a statement to People, telling fans “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

Since the news broke over the summer, Heigl has stayed busy documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and beyond. The actress and lifestyle blogger has kept her fans up-to-date, and also offered pregnancy tips and advice along the way.

@joshbkelley and I have some news...go to thoseheavenlydays.com and I'll tell you alllllll about it! 🍼🎉💙 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Jun 23, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

Heigl debuted her bump in a sweet LWD.

Had the most wonderful day talking about my new show @doubtcbs. Can't wait for you all to see it! Thank you to my amazing man @joshbkelley for coming with me and showering me with love and support! 💞💞💞 A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Aug 10, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

For all you gestating ladies out there check out Those Heavenly Days for my "Pregnancy Favs...Thus Far" and get some tips and tricks for feeling more comfortable inside and out while growing a life! A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Sep 20, 2016 at 2:09pm PDT

It looks like Adalaide has been ready to meet her baby brother.

Adalaide's getting ready for her baby brother by practicing with her adorable cousin Ward! #cutecousins #gorgeouskids thanks for the frameable pic aunt @cassiemkelley! A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on Oct 2, 2016 at 11:23am PDT

Congratulations to the growing family—we can't wait to see the first photo of baby Joshua!