Katherine Heigl Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Josh Kelley

katherineheigl/instagram
Isabel Jones
Jan 17, 2017

Congratulation are in order for Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley!

The actress and her musician husband welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, on Dec. 20, 2016, People confirms. A rep tells the magazine that the couple's newborn son is named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. He joins sisters Naleigh Mi-Eun, 8, and 4-year-old Adalaide Marie Hope (whom they adopted in 2009 and 2012) in the newly formed family of five.

When Heigl and Kelley announced the pregnancy in late June, they released a statement to People, telling fans “Naleigh and Adalaide could not be more excited to welcome their new sibling into the fold and Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude.”

Since the news broke over the summer, Heigl has stayed busy documenting her pregnancy on Instagram and beyond. The actress and lifestyle blogger has kept her fans up-to-date, and also offered pregnancy tips and advice along the way.

@joshbkelley and I have some news...go to thoseheavenlydays.com and I'll tell you alllllll about it! 🍼🎉💙

A photo posted by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on

Heigl debuted her bump in a sweet LWD.

It looks like Adalaide has been ready to meet her baby brother.

Congratulations to the growing family—we can't wait to see the first photo of baby Joshua!

