Videos
Suits
Adds a Very Familiar Face to Its Cast for Season 8
Jan 31, 2018 @ 5:45 pm
Movies
Katherine Heigl Really Wants to Make a
27 Dresses
Sequel—But with a Hilarious Twist
Jan 18, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Katherine Heigl Shares the Scary Story of Her Son’s Birth with a Nude Pregnancy Photo
Dec 20, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Most Recent
Fashion
Celebrities Who Will Turn 40 in 2018
Dec 12, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Izzie Is Returning for
Grey's Anatomy
's 300th Episode... Sort Of
Nov 09, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Shop Katherine Heigl’s Heart-Print Baby Carrier
Aug 20, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Katherine Heigl Opens Up About Her 50-Lb. Pregnancy Weight Gain
Aug 09, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Katherine Heigl Is Proud to Have a Diverse Family
Apr 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Shared the Sweetest Snap of Her Baby
Apr 08, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Katherine Heigl's Birthday Post to Her Daughter Sends a Distinctly Feminist Message
Apr 05, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Movies
The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April
Mar 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Katherine Heigl Used John Mayer to Get Husband Josh Kelley to Commit
Feb 15, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity Moms
See Katherine Heigl's Baby Boy Cuddle Up to Mom
Jan 25, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Welcomes a Baby Boy with Husband Josh Kelley
Jan 17, 2017 @ 6:00 am
Transformations
Katherine Heigl's Changing Looks
Jan 01, 2017 @ 1:00 am
Celebrity
How Your Favorite Animal-Loving Stars Are Teaming Up for a Good Cause
Dec 26, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Videos
Katherine Heigl as a Crazy Ex-Wife Will Give You Chills
Dec 14, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Works Chic Maternity Separates as Due Date Is Around the Corner
Nov 13, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Relaxed Separates
Oct 29, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump While Out to Lunch with Husband Josh Kelley
Oct 18, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump Out and About in L.A.
Oct 10, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl’s Daughter Adalaide Is “Getting Ready for Her Baby Brother” in This Sweet Snap
Oct 03, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity Moms
Katherine Heigl Displays Her Baby Bump in Gray and Black Athleisure Wear
Sep 25, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
