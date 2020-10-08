Katharine McPhee and David Foster Are Expecting Their First Child Together
This will be McPhee's first child and Foster's sixth.
Congratulations are in order for Katharine McPhee and David Foster!
People reports that the singer-cum-actress, 36, and her musician and producer husband, 70, are expecting their first child together.
The parents-to-be were spotted doing some baby shopping in Montecito, Calif. on Tuesday.
Though the couple first met during McPhee’s American Idol days in 2006, they didn’t begin dating until sometime around 2017. The pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary this past June.
“A year ago today I married the love of my life,” McPhee wrote on Instagram to commemorate the occasion. “Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life — this dreamy dress!”
This will be the first child for McPhee and the sixth for Foster, who’s a father to daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.