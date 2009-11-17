Kate Winslet on How to Act

"Acting is 50 percent skill and 50 percent confidence and self-esteem. You have to have the balls to do things," Winslet says. "You might have the tools and the skills but if you haven't got the guts to step up to the plate then you just can't do it."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Dress by Herve Leger by Max Azria, earrings by Cartier, ring and bracelet by DVF by H. Stern, cuff by Fred Leighton and bangles by Cartier and David Yurman.
Mark Abrahams
Persevere
"Everyone assumes it's such a glamorous job, but really the glamorous side of it is when you get dressed up and go on the red carpet," says Winslet. "The rest of it is major hard work and you have to be ready. You have to fall back on your good leg if your bad leg breaks."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Hair by Renato Campora and makeup by Jillian Dempsey.
Mark Abrahams
Trust Your Instincts
"You can't regurgitate the emotions of a previous character and put them into a new one. They have to be a whole fresh bunch of emotions," says Winslet. "As an actor all you really have at the end of the day is your instincts. You have to have the confidence and conviction to say, 'That's who she is for me.'"
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Brocade trenchcoat by Tracy Reese Black Label and silk tank by Calvin Klein Collection.
Mark Abrahams
Commit
“I firmly believe in characters looking real. Nothing irritates me more than when you see a character waking up in bed in the morning and they’ve got a full face of makeup on and perfectly coiffed hair,” says Winslet.
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Dress by Jil Sander, earrings by Dean Harris, cuff by Irene Neuwirth and rings by Pomellato.
Mark Abrahams
Try Hard
"I love my job and always try and do the best that I can. You can do no more than that," says Winslet. "To have been given that message by my parents has been the single most valuable thing I've ever been told."
WHAT SHE'S WEARING Dress by Jil Sander, 18kt gold earrings by Faraone Mennella by RFMAS and bracelets by Cartier.
Mark Abrahams
