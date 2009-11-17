Kate Winslet on How to Act

3 of 5 Mark Abrahams

Trust Your Instincts

"You can't regurgitate the emotions of a previous character and put them into a new one. They have to be a whole fresh bunch of emotions," says Winslet. "As an actor all you really have at the end of the day is your instincts. You have to have the confidence and conviction to say, 'That's who she is for me.'"



