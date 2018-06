9 of 10 Nicole Hyatt

The actress not only charmed our crew but also proved that she has mass appeal on the streets of New York City. Dozens of bystanders stopped to watch and wave to the star-many even snapped a candid photograph or two of their own. Winslet was graceful the whole time. "I think she's fairly used to it," says assistant stylist Cristal Butler. "I was so impressed by her."