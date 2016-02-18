View Previously Unseen Images of a 14-Year-Old Kate Moss at Her First Photo Shoot

Owen Scarbiena courtesy Zebra One Gallery
Ellin Stein
Feb 18, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Kate Moss's discovery in 1988 by Storm Models talent scout Sarah Doukas has become part of modeling lore. Then 14, Moss was at a ticket counter at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport when Doukas spotted the schoolgirl waiting with her father for standby seats.

Back in the U.K., Doukas sent Moss to photographer Owen Scarbiena, who took some shots of the teenager on the tennis courts of Battersea Park in South London. "I shot with a wide aperture, no lights, no make-up," Scarbiena told British newspaper The Telegraph. Now photographs from Moss's first shoot, which have never been seen before, will be on display at London's Zebra One Gallery from Feb. 23.

Each image shows Moss already displaying the combination of rock-and-roll attitude and stylish cool that has kept her at the top for almost 30 years and paved the way for modeling descendants such as Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner. See highlights from the exhibit below.

A Natural Beauty

No make-up, no stylist, but plenty of fashion attitude.

Fashion in Action  

The teenage Moss lets loose.

Simply Elegant

Even at 14, Moss was able to make a simple white shirt the last word in understated chic.

Star Power

The legs, the hair, the insouciance–all in place right from the start.

Instant Pro

"I just said to Kate 'pretend you're bored waiting at the bus stop,' and she got it," Scarbiena recalled.

 

