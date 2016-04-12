Kate Moss's Structured Lunch Date Look Is the Ultimate Spring Style Inspo

Even London's gray skies can't put a damper on Kate Moss's killer street style. The supermodel and fashionista stunned as she stepped out for a lunch date in London Tuesday with her boyfriend, Count Nikolai Von Bismarck (not pictured), sporting a multicolored structured suede jacket, black skinny jeans and black suede booties.

As the 42-year-old fashion icon made her way from her home in the city, she was all smiles, strolling to Scotts restaurant with a printed scarf around her neck, a clutch in her hand and shades. Moss, who continues to set the bar high for effortless off-duty style, enjoyed an alfresco lunch with her beau in the London Mayfair, after popping into a few clothing boutiques along the way (shopping does work up an appetite, after all).

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Her street-style slayage aside, Moss recently put her experience with fashion to good use as she teamed up with Naomi Campbell to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. Twenty years after first posing for legendary fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier in 1996 to help promote Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, the models joined forces again for the cause, hopping in front of Mario Testino's camera this time around.

Here's to twenty years. #KateMoss and @iamnaomicampbell shot by @patrickdemarchelier and @mariotestino for @fashiontargetsbreastcancer in 1996 and 2016 respectively. #wearyoursupport A photo posted by Fashion Targets Breast Cancer (@fashiontargetsbreastcancer) on Apr 12, 2016 at 5:54am PDT

"It's great to be returning to support Fashion Targets Breast Cancer on this very special anniversary year," Moss said, via an Instagram post by the organization. "Since its U.K. launch in 1996, when I first appeared in the campaign poster, #fashiontargetsbreastcancer has gone on to impact so many lives by funding vital research into this devastating disease."

A woman who not only knows the ins and outs of style, but uses her fashionable influence to promote a worthy cause, is a woman after our own hearts.