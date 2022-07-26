Kate Moss Said She Has "Not Very Good Memories" of Shooting Her Calvin Klein Campaign With Mark Wahlberg

It gave her "severe anxiety."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022
Kate Moss Met Gala 2022
Photo: Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg's Calvin Klein underwear ads may be one of the most memorable of all time, but in a new interview, Moss said that the whole experience didn't bring back fond memories. Instead, she explains, reflecting on the moment — which many consider to be a star turn for the model — brings up memories of her feeling "vulnerable and scared."

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Moss told host Lauren Laverne that she "had not very good memories" of the shoot, adding that it was a combination of Wahlberg's demeanor and the fact that it was one of her first major campaigns.

"He was very macho and it was all about him," Moss said of her fellow model, who went by Marky Mark at the time. "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model."

She went on to reveal that during the shoot, she felt objectified. "Yeah, completely," she said when Laverne asked about the mood on set. "And vulnerable and scared."

Moss went on to say that the Calvin Klein team loved that she wasn't at ease, adding that "they played on my vulnerability," and that she looked "young" and "innocent" next to Wahlberg. It was something that "Calvin loved," Moss said of the designer. Not only would the ads run on billboards and in magazines, there was video that eventually made its way into TV commercials.

Moss even shared that while prepping for the big day, she felt uneasy and nervous.

"I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot," she said. "For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed."

Eventually, Moss would have a long relationship with Klein and his namesake brand, appearing in multiple campaigns for underwear, fragrance, and ready-to-wear.

Entertainment Tonight notes that Moss has been frank about the experience in the past. Back in 2012, Moss shared a similar story with Vanity Fair, saying she "had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and [photographer] Herb Ritts."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Said Walking the 1998 Alexander McQueen Fashion Show Was "Traumatizing"
TBT: Chris Evans & Jenny Slate
TBT: Jenny Slate Called Chris Evans Her "Dream 7th Grade Boyfriend"
Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s Supermodel Lips Were Created With These 3 Under-$10 Products
Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Her 2020 Shooting Incident for the First Time
Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst
TBT: Tobey Maguire Said Kissing Kirsten Dunst in "Spider-Man" Was Like "Giving Her Mouth to Mouth"
Ecstasy and Molly Are the New Frontier of Mental Health Treatment
"MDMA Treatment Helped Save My Life"
lili reinhart
Lili Reinhart Opened Up About Her Struggle with "Severe" Body Image Issues
What I Learned From Taking Myself On Solo Dates
I Took Myself Out On a Solo Date and 10/10 Would Recommend
Scarlett Johannson's Skincare Line is Here
Scarlett Johansson's Skincare Line is Here, and She Wants It to Transcend Her Celebrity
Lily Collins Orange Suit Pink Bag in New York City
Lily Collins Almost Got a Role on "Gossip Girl"
Brooke Shields Discusses Barbara Walters Interview
Brooke Shields Called Her 1981 Barbara Walters Interview "Practically Criminal"
David Yurman
Scarlett Johansson Says She Never Leaves Home Without Wearing a Piece of Jewelry From Her Husband, Colin Jost
Why Bella Hadid Is Doing Dry January for the First Time This Year
Why Bella Hadid Is Done With Drinking
12122_IS_JennaOrtega_Hero_3x2
Jenna Ortega, Future Icon
Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis Could Have Played Monica Geller on" Friends"
Simon Rex
Simon Rex, Again and for the First Time
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow Spoke "Too Early" About Mental Health — But She Doesn't Regret It