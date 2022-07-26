Kate Moss Said She Has "Not Very Good Memories" of Shooting Her Calvin Klein Campaign With Mark Wahlberg

Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg's Calvin Klein underwear ads may be one of the most memorable of all time, but in a new interview, Moss said that the whole experience didn't bring back fond memories. Instead, she explains, reflecting on the moment — which many consider to be a star turn for the model — brings up memories of her feeling "vulnerable and scared."

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Moss told host Lauren Laverne that she "had not very good memories" of the shoot, adding that it was a combination of Wahlberg's demeanor and the fact that it was one of her first major campaigns.

"He was very macho and it was all about him," Moss said of her fellow model, who went by Marky Mark at the time. "He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model."

She went on to reveal that during the shoot, she felt objectified. "Yeah, completely," she said when Laverne asked about the mood on set. "And vulnerable and scared."

Moss went on to say that the Calvin Klein team loved that she wasn't at ease, adding that "they played on my vulnerability," and that she looked "young" and "innocent" next to Wahlberg. It was something that "Calvin loved," Moss said of the designer. Not only would the ads run on billboards and in magazines, there was video that eventually made its way into TV commercials.

Moss even shared that while prepping for the big day, she felt uneasy and nervous.

"I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot," she said. "For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed."

Eventually, Moss would have a long relationship with Klein and his namesake brand, appearing in multiple campaigns for underwear, fragrance, and ready-to-wear.

Entertainment Tonight notes that Moss has been frank about the experience in the past. Back in 2012, Moss shared a similar story with Vanity Fair, saying she "had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and [photographer] Herb Ritts."