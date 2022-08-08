Queen Elizabeth Was Reportedly Exceptionally Nice to Kate Middleton When She Entered the Royal Family

The start of a wonderful relationship.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022
Kate Middleton Queen Elizabeth
Photo: Getty Images

From her impeccable sense of style to her sweet, motherly energy, there are few things not to like about Kate Middleton — and apparently, Queen Elizabeth has always thought so, too. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the monarch has had an affinity for the now-Duchess of Cambridge since the very start, even going so far as to abandon royal protocol in her favor on one of their first meetings.

According to Nicholl's book, Kate: The Future Queen, the gesture in question occurred when Kate joined the royal family for a trip to Balmoral in Scotland — one of the Queen's favorite places — for the first time years ago. While Middleton was only Prince William's girlfriend at the time, Her Royal Majesty was sure to make the newcomer feel at ease by allowing Kate the rare opportunity to bring along her camera to take photos of the Scottish estate and surrounding grounds.

Nicholl recalled the experience in her book, writing, "until now, the Queen had met Kate only fleetingly at the wedding of Peter and Autumn Philips, but she went out of her way to make her feel welcome, giving her permission to take pictures at Balmoral."

Although it may seem like a small gesture, the author reiterated that Queen Elizabeth deterring from the norm was incredibly rare, adding, "as a woman who has lived her entire life in the public eye, the Queen rarely lets her guard down, and very few, apart from her family and closest friends, get to see the real Elizabeth."

The instance proved to be just the start of Kate's passion for photography meshing with the royal family. Most recently, she put her skills to work by photographing Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the cover of Country Life magazine's July 13 issue.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly in Trouble For Traveling in a Helicopter Against Queen Elizabeth's Wishes
Duchess Camilla and Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee 2022
Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for a Magazine Cover
Kate Middleton Wimbledon 2022 Polka Dot Dress
Kate Middleton's Early "Every Girl" Vibe Was Supposed to Remind People of Princess Diana
Queen Elizabeth II 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Delivery Office
The Royal Family Celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 96th Birthday With a Rare Childhood Photo
Kate Middleton Smiling Blue Polka Dot Dress Prince William Sitting 2022 Wimbledon
Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Signature Looks to Wimbledon
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Blue Suits 2021 New York City Trip
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
Queen Elizabeth Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Moving Out of Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle White Coat Dress Church Service
Meghan Markle Just Wore Kate Middleton's Go-To Outfit Formula
Queen Elizabeth
Whatever You Do, Don't Touch Queen Elizabeth's Purse
Meghan Markle Green Dress Tan Coat WellChild awards
Meghan Markle Was Spotted for the First Time at the Platinum Jubilee in a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Queen Elizabeth BBC
Buckingham Palace Shared Rare Photos of Queen Elizabeth Before Her Platinum Jubilee
kate middleton thanksgiving service
Kate Middleton Dressed Like Human Sunshine in a Pastel Yellow Dress and Matching Fascinator
Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2022
Princess Charlotte Had the Sassiest Sister Moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton Curled Hair Lilac Dress
There's a Special Meaning Behind All of Kate Middleton's Photography
Camilla and Charles
Camilla Will Be a Queen When Prince Charles Becomes King
Kate Middleton
A Royal Photographer Shared a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Kate Middleton From Her College Days