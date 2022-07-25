Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are Reportedly "Struggling to Remain Cordial" With Kate Middleton and Prince William

The Cambridges are reportedly in hot water yet again.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

Published on July 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images

Just days after getting into a bit of trouble with Queen Elizabeth, it seems Prince William and Kate Middleton are dealing with family issues once again. According to a royal expert, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly upset with the royal family's decision to exclude their father, Prince Andrew, from official royal events — and the Cambridges and Prince Charles are the ones taking the heat.

While Prince Andrew has been removed from public royal life since 2020 when his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came back into question, Prince Charles and William are allegedly the senior royals most against his reintegration into the public eye. And according to royal commentator Neil Sean, this stance is putting a strain on the York sisters' relationship with the Cambridges.

"There is a big story breaking in the royal family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William's father Prince Charles," Sean said. "According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles."

Sean continued, "It stems from the deal organized by William, the queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years. The thawing between the two families has been difficult. Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy."

Neil added that the royals are "reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life" while stressing that the York sisters' relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is only complicating matters further.

Although the sisters' bond with the Sussexes may be making things more difficult, it's also helping to ease tensions. According to a separate royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, "the York sisters' good relations with Harry and Meghan are very beneficial to the monarchy." He continued, "It is perhaps a relief that we don't know any details, but the healing of rifts is best done quietly."

