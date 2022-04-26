People Asked If Prince William and Kate Middleton Needed to "Protect" the Queen After Prince Harry's Today Interview
During a visit to London's Disaster Emergency Committee, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were supporting efforts to bring awareness to the efforts that the U.K. is taking to help Urkaine amid the Russian invasion, a heckler managed to lob an unwarrented jab at the Cambridges. According to a video that was shared on Twitter, an onlooker asked if Queen Elizabeth needed additional security because of what Prince Harry had said during his time on the Today show.
While Kate and William were at the event, someone could be heard asking, "Sir, does the Queen need protecting?" The question goes back to something Harry said to Today co-host Hoda Kotb when she asked him how his unannounced visit to the queen went.
"It was just so nice to see her ... She's on great form," Harry said. "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her. You know, home — home for me, now is, you know, for the time being, is in the States." He never elaborated on exactly what the queen needed protection from, but some royal fans sensed that the continuing divide between the Firm and the Sussexes is still very much present and accounted for.
William and Kate, being the trained professionals that they are, didn't respond to the question. Instead, they quickly pivoted to talk about Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday, which the Cambridges commemorated with sweet family photos.
And though royal conspiracy theorists are counting all of this as evidence that whatever's going on between Harry and William is irreprable, experts say that they're fine.
"Harry is coming back to visit soon and hopes to see William in person. They are trying to figure things out," a source close to the royals told Us Weekly. "Harry and Meghan had a wonderful time seeing the queen again. It was one of the biggest highlights of their year so far."