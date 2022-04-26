People Asked If Prince William and Kate Middleton Needed to "Protect" the Queen After Prince Harry's Today Interview

During a visit to London's Disaster Emergency Committee , where Prince William and Kate Middleton were supporting efforts to bring awareness to the efforts that the U.K. is taking to help Urkaine amid the Russian invasion, a heckler managed to lob an unwarrented jab at the Cambridges. According to a video that was shared on Twitter , an onlooker asked if Queen Elizabeth needed additional security because of what Prince Harry had said during his time on the Today show.

While Kate and William were at the event, someone could be heard asking, "Sir, does the Queen need protecting?" The question goes back to something Harry said to Today co-host Hoda Kotb when she asked him how his unannounced visit to the queen went.

"It was just so nice to see her ... She's on great form," Harry said. "I'm just making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her. You know, home — home for me, now is, you know, for the time being, is in the States." He never elaborated on exactly what the queen needed protection from, but some royal fans sensed that the continuing divide between the Firm and the Sussexes is still very much present and accounted for.