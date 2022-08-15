Celebrity Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home Isn't Big Enough for Their Live-In Nanny Nanny Maria has been with the Cambridges since Prince George was 8 months old. By Christopher Luu Christopher Luu Instagram Twitter Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Big changes are coming for Kate Middleton and Prince William when they finally move out of the gilded "prison" (depending on who you ask!) known as Kensington Palace and into the more humble Adelaide Cottage. According to People, while the new home will have more room for the royal children to play soccer without the ever-present spectre of British paparazzi buzzing around them, the four-bedroom cottage isn't big enough for a very important member of the royal family: Maria Borrallo, the Cambridge's live-in nanny. She's been with the family since Prince George was just 8 months old and she currently cares for the entire royal brood, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. People adds that Barollo and other staffers, including a housekeeper, will be living off-site, but will still be very much involved in the royals' lives. Borrallo is often spotted at royal events clad in the traditional uniform of Norland College, which is where she trained in childcare. She often joins the Cambridges while they are on family vacations and stays with them when they retreat to their country home, Anmer Hall. A Royal Expert Explained That the Cambridge Kids Are Living in a "Glorious Prison" The Cambridge's decision to move away from London has mostly to do with schooling, as the kids will be heading off to start school this September in Berkshire. It's part of an effort for Kate and William to give their children as much of a "normal" life as possible, even though that new life puts them just 10 minutes from Queen Elizabeth and her corgis. The move also locates them closer to the Sussexes — if and when they decide to hop across the Atlantic, that is. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home-away-from-California home, Frogmore Cottage, is also on the Windsor estate along with Adelaide Cottage and the queen's residence. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit