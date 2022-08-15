Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home Isn't Big Enough for Their Live-In Nanny

Nanny Maria has been with the Cambridges since Prince George was 8 months old.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu

Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 15, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manchester Memorial
Photo: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Big changes are coming for Kate Middleton and Prince William when they finally move out of the gilded "prison" (depending on who you ask!) known as Kensington Palace and into the more humble Adelaide Cottage. According to People, while the new home will have more room for the royal children to play soccer without the ever-present spectre of British paparazzi buzzing around them, the four-bedroom cottage isn't big enough for a very important member of the royal family: Maria Borrallo, the Cambridge's live-in nanny. She's been with the family since Prince George was just 8 months old and she currently cares for the entire royal brood, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

People adds that Barollo and other staffers, including a housekeeper, will be living off-site, but will still be very much involved in the royals' lives. Borrallo is often spotted at royal events clad in the traditional uniform of Norland College, which is where she trained in childcare. She often joins the Cambridges while they are on family vacations and stays with them when they retreat to their country home, Anmer Hall.

The Cambridge's decision to move away from London has mostly to do with schooling, as the kids will be heading off to start school this September in Berkshire. It's part of an effort for Kate and William to give their children as much of a "normal" life as possible, even though that new life puts them just 10 minutes from Queen Elizabeth and her corgis. The move also locates them closer to the Sussexes — if and when they decide to hop across the Atlantic, that is. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home-away-from-California home, Frogmore Cottage, is also on the Windsor estate along with Adelaide Cottage and the queen's residence.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate and William Platinum Jubilee
A Royal Expert Explained That the Cambridge Kids Are Living in a "Glorious Prison"
Kate Middleton and Prince William Laughing 2018 Christmas Story
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Reportedly Not Have Live-in Staff in Their New Home
kate middleton prince william
Queen Elizabeth Had Strong Opinions About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Newly Renovated Kitchen
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manor Farm
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Found Their New House in Windsor
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton Matched Her Polka-Dotted Gown to a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Prince William Kate Middleton Belize Trip Pink Dress
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Out of Kensington Palace, Too
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Newborn Baby Girl's Name Has a Special Meaning
Prince William Louis Trooping The Colour 2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared New Photos of Prince Louis for His Birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blue Dress Nuku'alofa, Tonga
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Return to Frogmore Cottage for the Platinum Jubilee
Prince William and Kate Middleton in New Zealand
Royals Love This New Zealand Vacation Destination — And We Can See Why
Kate Middleton Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Seriously Considering" a Big Move
Kate Middleton Curled Hair Lilac Dress
There's a Special Meaning Behind All of Kate Middleton's Photography
Princess Diana William Harry Heads of State VE Remembrance Service
Princess Diana's Butler Says She Never Would Have Let Prince Harry and William Grow Apart
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021
An Exhaustive Timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship
Royal Family
Everything to Know About the Royal Family Tree
Kate Middleton LEAD
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Latest Zoom Call Revealed the Sweetest Design Detail