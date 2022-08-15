Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Home Isn't Big Enough for Their Live-In Nanny

Big changes are coming for Kate Middleton and Prince William when they finally move out of the gilded "prison" (depending on who you ask!) known as Kensington Palace and into the more humble Adelaide Cottage. According to People, while the new home will have more room for the royal children to play soccer without the ever-present spectre of British paparazzi buzzing around them, the four-bedroom cottage isn't big enough for a very important member of the royal family: Maria Borrallo, the Cambridge's live-in nanny. She's been with the family since Prince George was just 8 months old and she currently cares for the entire royal brood, including Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

People adds that Barollo and other staffers, including a housekeeper, will be living off-site, but will still be very much involved in the royals' lives. Borrallo is often spotted at royal events clad in the traditional uniform of Norland College, which is where she trained in childcare. She often joins the Cambridges while they are on family vacations and stays with them when they retreat to their country home, Anmer Hall.

The Cambridge's decision to move away from London has mostly to do with schooling, as the kids will be heading off to start school this September in Berkshire. It's part of an effort for Kate and William to give their children as much of a "normal" life as possible, even though that new life puts them just 10 minutes from Queen Elizabeth and her corgis. The move also locates them closer to the Sussexes — if and when they decide to hop across the Atlantic, that is. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home-away-from-California home, Frogmore Cottage, is also on the Windsor estate along with Adelaide Cottage and the queen's residence.