Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared the Sweetest Photo for Their 10th Wedding Anniversary
Kate debuted a brand-new $12,350 diamond necklace.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating a huge milestone: their 10th wedding anniversary. It's hard to believe that it's been a decade since the two tied the knot in one of the most memorable weddings of all time. To commemorate the big day, Buckingham Palace shared a new photo of the Cambridges on the Kensington Royal account. Although the official anniversary is tomorrow, it seems like Kate and William were being generous and shared this special shot a day early.
In the snapshot, Kate and William are coordinating in blue looks. Kate is wearing a floral wrap dress with sheer sleeves and two distinct prints. William has a blue sweater on over a matching blue button-up and, of course, Kate's sapphire ring is on display, as well as two big smiles from the royals.
"10 years 👰♀️🤵♂️," the caption reads, along with a credit to photographer Chris Floyd.
People notes that the photo includes a brand-new diamond necklace from Asprey (though there's no confirmation that it was a gift from William), which retails for $12,350. The Daisy Heritage Pendant includes both marquise-cut and pavé diamonds mounted in 18-karat white gold. The chain includes four additional diamonds.
The style is one of Kate's favorites. She already owns the Daisy Heritage earrings, which made their royal debut during the couple's tour of Ireland. She also has Asprey's Oak Leaf Hoop earrings and the jeweler's 167 Button Pendant. Back in 2012, William gifted Kate a diamond eternity band for their anniversary, so if the new necklace was a gift, it would be in keeping with his penchant for gifting Kate diamonds to mark their anniversaries.
On April 29, 2011, the soon-to-be Duchess of Cambridge walked down the aisle in a stunning Alexander McQueen gown to her literal prince charming. Now, 10 years, three kids (Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte), and many, many his-and-her style moments later, the pair is still going strong.
I remember their wedding day like it was yesterday: waking up early to watch their internationally-aired wedding vows in absolute awe of Kate and her dress, making a wish to look even as half as beautiful as she did on my wedding day.
In the past, the couple has notoriously celebrated their anniversary quietly in private (last year, Kate even worked), but given that it's such a momentous number, perhaps they will have a more grandiose celebration. For their first wedding anniversary back in 2012, the couple spent a weekend in Suffolk, where they also attended a friend's wedding.
Earlier this week, the royal couple traveled to a farm northeast of the city, where they drove a tractor and played with sheep. They also paid a visit to The Cheesy Waffles Project, a local youth charity that was among 26 organizations that the Cambridges supported with their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund. Perhaps this is their subtle way of celebrating the milestone.