Kate Middleton Was Wimbledon's Chicest Spectator in a Belted Baby Pink Dress
She returned to the stands with a very special guest.
Though her appearances at Wimbledon were limited this year due to a brief period of self-quarantine, Kate Middleton made her courtside fashion count when she did show up in the stands, delivering one great look after another. And at today's men's final, the duchess didn't disappoint.
In a belted baby pink midi-length dress with a row of buttons down the front, Kate continued her take on tennis chic. She accessorized with a pink floral face mask that matched the motif of her beaded Josef clutch and a pair of nude ankle-strap heels.
Kate opted to keep her other stylings simple, wearing only her sapphire engagement ring, diamond drop earrings, and her signature bouncy blowout.
After attending the women's final on Saturday in a green dress that was a subtle nod to the sport alongside her husband, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge returned to the Royal Box with a very special guest: her dad, Michael Middleton. The two were pictured enjoying their father-daughter time together, laughing and taking part in the stadium wave.
This weekend's back-to-back outings come after Kensington Palace announced Kate would be self-isolating following her exposure to COVID-19. "Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," a spokesperson for the palace said in a statement. "Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home." Luckily, Kate was able to exit quarantine just in time to finish her Wimbledon style streak off on a strong note.