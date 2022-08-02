Kate Middleton Wore Her Go-To Outfit Combination While Sitting Poolside With Princess Charlotte

If it ain’t broke.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Published on August 2, 2022
Kate Middleton
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton has long proven she's a proud outfit repeater, and her latest appearance confirmed she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham wearing the same white Alexander McQueen pantsuit she wore just a month ago for Windrush Day (and even before that back in 2018), ringing true the sentiment that if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Joined by her husband Prince William and their daughter, Princess Charlotte, Kate wore the stark white suit jacket layered over a plain scoop neck tank top and paired with matching cropped trousers to watch the swim tournament. The Duchess left her jacket unbuttoned for most of the event to show off a coordinating white belt with a silver buckle, and she finished the look by adding simple jewelry and parting her loose brown curls on the side.

Prince William also tapped one of his go-to outfit combinations for the event, wearing a navy suit jacket paired with a baby blue button-up shirt and khaki slacks. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both looked regal for the occasion, it was Charlotte — whose appearance marked the first solo outing she's taken with her parents — who truly stole the show.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte
Getty Images

Following her younger brother Prince Louis's showing at this year's Trooping the Colour, Charlotte couldn't mask her candid (and hilarious) facial expressions throughout the tournament. The 7-year-old royal clapped, gasped, and stuck her tongue out during the event while wearing a black-and-white striped sleeveless dress with a white collar, which she completed by fashioning her hair into two braids.

