Kate Middleton Paid a Private Visit to Murder Victim Sarah Everard's Memorial
Everard went missing after walking home in London earlier this month.
Following the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in the U.K. earlier this month, many women have begun to share their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment in the streets. Even Kate Middleton has had feelings of unease while walking alone at night, which is why the duchess decided to pay a private visit to Everard's memorial in Clapham Common on Saturday.
"She wanted to pay her respects to Sarah and her family," a royal source told People about her unexpected appearance. "She remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married."
In video footage obtained by news cameras at the tribute site, Kate laid down a bouquet of daffodils picked from the garden at Kensington Palace. In attempt to not draw attention to herself, she dressed casually in a dark green jacket and black pants.
Everard, a marketing executive, disappeared after leaving a friend's house in South London on March 3. A week later, her remains were found inside a builder's bag in a wooded area, and Metropolitan police officer, Wayne Couzens, was later charged with her kidnap and murder.
Couzens is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday (March 16).