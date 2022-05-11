Kate Middleton's Violet Suit Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Spring Dressing
Kate Middleton is known for her exquisite taste in clothes — whether she's paying homage to those who came before, like Princess Diana, or being a sustainable queen rewearing her own iconic pieces. And it should go without saying that the duchess knows a thing or two about good coats. Her latest hit includes a violet duster that also teaches a lesson in monochromatic dressing for spring.
On Wednesday morning, Kate and her husband Prince William stepped out in Glasgow during their visit to Scotland. The duchess — who is actually known as the Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland — wore an indigo long jacket with a matching trouser and light blue turtleneck shirt. She finished off the look with navy pointy-toed pumps and a matching leather belt. She wore her hair parted down the middle in her signature bouncy curls and accessorized with pearl drop earrings.
The duke and duchess switch up their royal titles when visiting the country. According to People, Queen Elizabeth II appointed three different titles to the husband-and-wife duo after their 2011 nuptials: Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus, which also all apply to Kate. When the two are in Scotland, they go by Earl and Countess of Strathearn.
On Wednesday, the royals paid visits to mental health-focused organizations, including St. John's Primary School, where the two attended a Roots of Empathy session. The program aims to build empathy at a young age and is also run by one of the duchess's leading philanthropies, Action for Children.