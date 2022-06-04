Kate Middleton and Her Vibrant Orange Coat Are Manifesting Summer

It may be June, but the weather in the United Kingdom isn't exactly warm. On Saturday morning, the royals were out to celebrate the third day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at Cardiff Castle in Wales, and despite it almost being summer, the temperature was a brisk 55 degrees.

In an effort to seemingly manifest warmer days ahead, Kate Middleton was spotted in a vibrant orange coat for the festivities. Her bespoke Eponine jacket featured a long row of buttons in the front and a bright cobalt blue lining inside that coordinated with her navy pointed-toe heels. Kate kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a pair of geometric gold earrings, and she traded in her royal blowout for a chic ponytail.

Kate Middleton Orange Coat Platinum Jubilee Credit: Getty

She was joined by her husband Prince William and her eldest two children, Prince George, 8, and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte (Louis was absent from the outing). Will and the kids twinned in shades of blue, with George and his dad dressed in nearly identical navy suits with light blue dress shirts underneath, and Charlotte re-wearing the navy coat she initially debuted at Prince Philip's memorial service in March. She adorably paired the jacket with white socks and baby blue Mary Janes.