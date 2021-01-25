Kate Middleton Re-Wore a Special Dress for This Scottish Holiday
Queen of the royal re-wear.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating Burns Night, Scotland's celebration of the poet, Robert Burns.
In a video message, the royals told staffers at NHS charities that they would be treated to a special lunch of "haggis, neeps, and tatties."
"Hello to everyone at NHS Tayside. We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world, a time to come together to eat, drink, and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns." William said.
"Sadly this year is a little different," Kate added. "And for many of you working on the frontline, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society."
For the occasion, the duchess wore Emilia Wickstead's red tartan "Anni" dress, a dress that she wore to the Queen's Christmas dinner in 2019, and paired it with pearl earrings.
After a few months of in-person appearances, Kate and William have gone back to Zoom calls while the U.K. is locked down. Just last week, they appeared on a special video thanking nurses.