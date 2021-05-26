Kate Middleton Broke Her Monochromatic Style Streak With a Very Good Coat
And she paired the look with the queen's earrings.
Eschewing all blue and head-to-toe tan, Kate Middleton wore a multi-color plaid coat with bold gold buttons to a drive-in screening of Cruella in Scotland. She and Prince William are still on a royal tour of Scotland, People reports, and they arrived at the event in a 1966 2A Land Rover, a sweet homage to the late Prince Philip, who loved the carmaker so much that he arranged for a special customized Land Rover to carry his coffin at his funeral. Kate and William arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the event, which thanked National Health Service workers for their hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elle reports that Kate's coat is by Holland Cooper, a brand established in 2008 that celebrates "British heritage and equestrian style." Fans looking to grab the coat for themselves can still buy it online (though Kate does have a way of making things sell out, so eager buyers should act fast). The Daily Mail adds that Kate's earrings are on loan from the queen. She wore the tartan trench over a tan dress and finished the look with coordinating green pumps and a ponytail.
"Good evening everyone and welcome to this special screening of Disney's Cruella - here at the Palace of Holyroodhouse," Kate said at the event. "As Joint Patrons of NHS Charites Together, William and I are absolutely delighted that so many of you could join us here tonight. We wanted to thank you for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic."
The Cruella screening came after a day at St. Andrews, the university where Kate and William met two decades ago before they got married.
"20 years on — it was great to return to St Andrews to see fantastic projects that support the physical and mental health of young people," the duo wrote on Instagram.