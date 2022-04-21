Kate Middleton Stepped Out for Royal Duty in Her Signature Outfit Formula

This morning, Kate Middleton and her signature workwear style arrived ready for royal duty. For a joint appearance with her husband, Prince William, at the headquarters of the Disaster Emergency Committee in London in support of Ukraine on Thursday, the duchess wore her go-to outfit formula that seemingly never fails.

Dressed in tried and true tailored separates, Kate slipped on a beige double-breasted blazer with a pin featuring the Ukrainian flag's colors fastened to the lapel of her jacket, an ivory T-shirt was worn underneath, and a pair of skinny black pants topped things off. She teamed the look with classic pointed-toe black pumps, and other royal signifiers, including her bouncy blow-dry, citrine pear drop earrings, and sapphire engagement ring.

Kate Middleton Workwear Outfit Royal Duty Credit: Getty

William also played it safe style-wise in a navy suit and light blue dress shirt underneath.

During the couple's visit, they learned more about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine first-hand, speaking with aid workers of the Disaster Emergency Committee who are helping with relief efforts on the ground. The DEC and its charities are currently providing food, water, shelter and medical assistance to the people of Ukraine.

Kate Middleton Workwear Outfit Royal Duty Credit: Getty