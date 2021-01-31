Kate Middleton Just Shared Her First-Ever Selfie Video on Instagram
Selfies are typically against the royal rules.
Kate Middleton just broke royal protocol for a very important PSA. On Saturday, the duchess shared her first-ever selfie video to celebrate the start of Children's Mental Health Week on Instagram.
The Palace has a strict no-selfie policy, but royals have been known to break this rule on occasion. And it looks like Kate had good reason. Wearing a knit bobble hat and a matching puffer jacket, the Duchess of Cambridge noted how we are living in challenging times, and it's more important than ever to look after our emotional wellbeing.
"This year's Children's Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself — about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas, and feelings," Kate began her personal video message. "So whether that's through photography, through art, through drama, through music, or poetry — it's finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself."
She added that parents are also included. "And while this is Children's Mental Health Week, there has never been a more important time to talk about parental wellbeing and mental health too. Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritize."
Kate continued, "This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too. Find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings, or find someone to talk to, because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care."
Earlier this week, Kate echoed a similar message while on a call with parents from Roe Green Junior School, in which she summed up her quarantine experience in one word: "exhausted." In addition to her role as a mother, Kate has become her kids' teacher and hairdresser amid the ongoing pandemic — and it's a lot even for a royal to take on.
"Make sure everyone looks after themselves — it's very hard to prioritize but it's definitely needed now more than ever," Kate told the other parents.