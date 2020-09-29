Kate Middleton Has a New Job and It Involves Wearing a Scarf
And there's a really good vest involved.
Here's an interesting fact: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, is now the joint President of the Scouts. Yes, the kind of scouts that camp and learn crucial life skills that, I, for one, do not have.
To celebrate this new role, the royal left her tiara at home in favor of more marshmallow-roasting appropriate attire. While visiting a Scout Group in London, Middleton wore a pair of brown skinny pants with a matching wide pocket vest. Underneath the vest, she wore a blue button-up shirt and a blue and red scarf from the scouts. Of course, no camping look would be complete without some practical lace-up boots.
On Instagram, the official Kensington Royal account posted about the visit and shared a message from the other President of the Scouts, Prince Edward. ″Marking her new role as joint President of the @Scouts, The Duchess of Cambridge visited a Scout Group in London to see how they have adapted their activities during the pandemic," the post began.
They also included a message from Prince Edward, "The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such, I am delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy.”