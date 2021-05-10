Kate Middleton Just Rewore a Meaningful Blouse
This may be her most significant rewear yet.
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Rewears (and, of course, Cambridge), just brought back a very significant blouse for her latest YouTube video.
The Duchess of Cambridge took part in a call last fall that has recently been shared on her and Prince William's YouTube channel. During the call, she spoke to a mother and her teen daughter who are featured in her new book of photographs, Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation in 2020.
In photographs taken during the conversation and shared in the video, Middleton can be seen wearing the same Whistles white silk blouse she wore for her engagement photoshoot with Prince William in 2010.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the duchess worked on a photography project called "Hold Still," which documented the experiences of people in the U.K. as the pandemic went on. The photographs have been compiled into a book, and Middleton spent last week meeting photographers whose work was featured.
She also partnered with Book Fairy U.K., an organization dedicated to sharing books with others around the world, to leave 150 copies of her new book around the U.K.