Kate Middleton Recycled Her Alexander McQueen Coat from 2018 for Remembrance Day Service

Kate Middleton, aka the duchess of very good coats, wore yet another incredible jacket in honor of Remembrance Day. On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge dipped into her closet for a second time and stepped out in a tailored Alexander McQueen coat that she first debuted three years ago for the same event.

While the black military-inspired jacket, which features a white collar, silver buttons, and red embellishments on each shoulder, was recycled from Kate's existing wardrobe, she gave it an update this time around, adding an elegant black hat and a pair of pearl drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. Kate pulled her hair back into sleek chignon and adorned her jacket's lapel with a cluster of red poppy pins (the symbol used to commemorate military members who have died in war).

Kate's look is also being compared to one of Princess Diana's that she wore to the same event in 1992. Di's look featured a similar black wide-brimmed hat adorned with ruffled details and a high-necked dress coat of the same color with large buttons down the front. Many think Kate chose the hat and dress coat to subtly pay tribute to her late mother-in-law.

Kate was joined by the rest of royal family minus Queen Elizabeth, who had to miss the ceremony with "great regret" after spraining her back. According to a royal source the Queen is reportedly "deeply disappointed" that she had to miss the engagement. "Nobody regrets the Queen's absence today more deeply than Her Majesty," the insider added.

This marks another setback to the Queen's return to public duties. Last month, she pulled out of a planned trip to Northern Ireland and was advised by doctors to take it easy following an overnight stay at the hospital for "preliminary investigations." The monarch was told to rest for two weeks and only to undertake light desk-based duties during this time. Still, it remained her "firm intention" to be present for the National Service of Remembrance. Despite her best efforts, hours ahead of the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced, "The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."