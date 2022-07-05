Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Signature Looks to Wimbledon

Duchess of Cambridge, queen of rewears.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 5, 2022
Kate Middleton Smiling Blue Polka Dot Dress Prince William Sitting 2022 Wimbledon
Photo: Getty Images

Fashion icon and beloved royal Kate Middleton stole the spotlight at a Wimbledon match on Tuesday in one of her all-time favorite signature style staples: a polka dot dress. The duchess and her husband, Prince William, were spectators at the annual tennis tournament (which they attend every year), and for the occasion, Kate brought back an outfit from earlier this summer.

The royal wore a baby blue and white belted polka dot Alessandra Rich midi dress with quarter-length sleeves and a billowing skirt. She paired the smock with sophisticated black-and-white pumps and a matching handbag and accessorized with pearl drop earrings and tortoise shell sunglasses. Her long brown hair looked freshly blown out and gently tousled.

Kate Middleton Blue Polka Dot Dress 2022 Wimbledon
Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheered on the players from the Royal Box alongside English comedian David Walliams. They observed defending champion Novak Djokovic go head-to-head with Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal match. The two were spotted sharing a few laughs and applauding the tennis stars.

Never above a rewear, Kate actually pulled this look from another major event earlier this summer. The Duchess sported the feminine garment during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June. While the weekend was technically about the queen, Kate's fashion was a close second when it came to headline-making moments. She also wore a striking white Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress and a pastel yellow tea-length smock, both with matching fascinators.

The duchess is obviously a busy public figure with many affairs and events, but she still always makes time for family. When she's not taking in a tennis match or celebrating the queen, Kate has another hobby: photography. And her step-mother-in-law Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, actually asked Middleton to snap her photos for a magazine shoot. Camila graced the cover of British magazine, Country Life, in a portrait taken by Kate. The publication's editor Mark Hedges told The Telegraph that Camila had requested Kate. "She immediately replied, 'Oh I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" said Hedges.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton Matched Her Polka-Dotted Gown to a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Kate Middleton Trooping the Colour 2022
Kate Middleton Wore Her Wedding Gift from Prince William to Trooping the Colour
kate middleton thanksgiving service
Kate Middleton Dressed Like Human Sunshine in a Pastel Yellow Dress and Matching Fascinator
kate middleton garden party
Kate Middleton's Head-Turning Garden Party Dress Is Ushering in All the Summer Vibes
Kate Middleton Black White Polka-Dot Dress and Princess Charlotte Prince Philip Memorial
Kate Middleton Wore a Cottagecore Dress and Wide-Brim Hat for Prince Philip's Memorial
Kate Middleton Violet Suit and Prince William May 2022 Glasgow, Scotland
Kate Middleton's Violet Suit Is a Lesson in Monochromatic Spring Dressing
Kate Middleton Wore a Airy Mint Green Dress to a Rainy Garden Party
Kate Middleton Wore an Airy Mint Green Dress to a Rainy Garden Party
Meghan Markle White Coat Dress Church Service
Meghan Markle Just Wore Kate Middleton's Go-To Outfit Formula
Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla
Kate Middleton Rewore a Tweed Dress with a Bold Collar for an Outing With Her In-Laws
Kate Middleton Pink Gown and Prince William Belize Celebration
Kate Middleton Wore a Metallic Pink Gown for a Reception in Belize
Meghan Markle Green Dress Tan Coat WellChild awards
Meghan Markle Was Spotted for the First Time at the Platinum Jubilee in a Wide-Brimmed Fascinator
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was Wimbledon's Chicest Spectator in a Belted Baby Pink Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Left Self-Quarantine to Attend Wimbledon in the Perfect Summer Dress
Kate Middleton
A Look Back Kate Middleton's Style Through the Years
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Broke Out Her Wimbledon Wardrobe for a Very Special Occasion
Kate Middleton AFB
Kate Middleton Matched Her Bag and Blazer for Her First Public Appearance Since Summer