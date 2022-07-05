Kate Middleton Rewore One of Her Signature Looks to Wimbledon

Fashion icon and beloved royal Kate Middleton stole the spotlight at a Wimbledon match on Tuesday in one of her all-time favorite signature style staples: a polka dot dress. The duchess and her husband, Prince William, were spectators at the annual tennis tournament (which they attend every year), and for the occasion, Kate brought back an outfit from earlier this summer.

The royal wore a baby blue and white belted polka dot Alessandra Rich midi dress with quarter-length sleeves and a billowing skirt. She paired the smock with sophisticated black-and-white pumps and a matching handbag and accessorized with pearl drop earrings and tortoise shell sunglasses. Her long brown hair looked freshly blown out and gently tousled.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge cheered on the players from the Royal Box alongside English comedian David Walliams. They observed defending champion Novak Djokovic go head-to-head with Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinal match. The two were spotted sharing a few laughs and applauding the tennis stars.

Never above a rewear, Kate actually pulled this look from another major event earlier this summer. The Duchess sported the feminine garment during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in June. While the weekend was technically about the queen, Kate's fashion was a close second when it came to headline-making moments. She also wore a striking white Alexander McQueen tuxedo dress and a pastel yellow tea-length smock, both with matching fascinators.

The duchess is obviously a busy public figure with many affairs and events, but she still always makes time for family. When she's not taking in a tennis match or celebrating the queen, Kate has another hobby: photography. And her step-mother-in-law Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, actually asked Middleton to snap her photos for a magazine shoot. Camila graced the cover of British magazine, Country Life, in a portrait taken by Kate. The publication's editor Mark Hedges told The Telegraph that Camila had requested Kate. "She immediately replied, 'Oh I'd quite like Catherine to do it,'" said Hedges.