Kate Middleton Wore Her Wedding Gift from Prince William to Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton pulled out all of the sartorial stops for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration at this year's Trooping the Colour. In signature Kate style, she repurposed her entire outfit for the special occasion while incorporating a few sentimental pieces of jewelry into the look.

Dressed in a white Alexander McQueen blazer dress that she's worn once before, Kate paired the long suit jacket with a white and navy Philip Treacy hat and a few pieces from Princess Diana's jewelry collection that were a wedding gift from Prince William. Paying tribute to her late mother-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with a pair of double sapphire drop earrings, each surrounded by ten diamonds, and a matching necklace from the same set as her engagement ring. Diana, who had an affinity for sapphires, was initially gifted the jewels for her wedding from Crown Prince Fahd, and wore the entire set to a Brisbane state reception in 1983.