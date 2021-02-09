Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Share a Relatable Hair Habit

Same.

By Isabel Jones
Feb 09, 2021 @ 10:01 am
Advertisement

Princess Charlotte has clearly learned a lot from her mother, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. For instance: how to pair tall brown boots with jeans.

The 5-year-old royal has evidently taken on some of mom's mannerisms as well. 

TikTok's @royalfancamps noticed a parallel between the duchess and little princess's behavior during the former's tweed-clad Zoom meeting earlier this month. At one point in the virtual engagement, Middleton grasped for her low ponytail, twirling it gently and pushing it back into place. Charlotte made a similar gesture with her ponytail on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in fall 2019.

RELATED: Princess Charlotte Channeled Her Mom Kate Middleton in a Pair of Mini-Me Boots

So, OK, judging by the timeline of this evidence alone, it's possible that Kate actually learned this habit from her daughter. In that case, Charlotte is more of a kindergarten trendsetter than we previously imagined. The unicorn keychain should've tipped us off, really. Anyone who can get a member of the British royal family to willingly go spider hunting is an icon in our books. 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com