Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Twinned in Coordinating Easter Outfits
This morning, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their royal Easter debut, and attended their first family church service on the holiday with parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The eldest of the Cambridge siblings dressed up for the occasion at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, with George matching Will in a navy blue suit and Charlotte also following in her mom's fashionable footsteps.
While the entire family color-coordinated in shades of blue, Kate and Charlotte's looks were perfectly in sync. The duchess, for her part, wore a belted dress-coat hybrid in cornflower blue by one of her go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead. She accessorized with a pastel blue handbag, coordinating suede heels, and a headpiece in a darker hue.
Looking just as polished as her mom, Charlotte twinned with Kate in a light blue floral dress with a Peter Pan collar, matching ribbed tights, and a navy cardigan that matched her dad and brother George's suits. Her hair was worn down with a middle part and French braids on each side of her head.
Missing from the family holiday outing was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, and, of course, Queen Elizabeth. It was confirmed earlier this week that the monarch would be missing Sunday church service at Windsor this year. Though, it was reported that she would be staying nearby in the apartments at the castle, and other royals were expected to drop in to check on her.