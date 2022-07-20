Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly in Trouble For Traveling in a Helicopter Against Queen Elizabeth's Wishes

They used the aircraft to jet off on a summer vacation.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Photo: Getty Images

It appears Kate Middleton and Prince William have gotten themselves into a bit of trouble. After traveling with their children in a helicopter for a quick summer getaway — even after Queen Elizabeth reportedly made it clear she doesn't approve of the transportation method — the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will now have to explain their actions.

The Sun originally reported back in December that the queen and William had "several conversations" at the time surrounding his helicopter use, despite the fact that the prince is actually a trained helicopter pilot. Her Royal Majesty was understandably "terrified" at the idea of an accident occurring, especially with the entire line to the throne on board.

Following her concerns, the Cambridges allegedly cut down on their helicopter use until word broke that they'd all climbed aboard another aircraft just last week. As such, royal expert Neil Sean predicts the queen may summon Kate and William to discuss the behavior once they return from their vacation.

"It looks like Prince William and Catherine have defied orders from the queen," Sean shared on his YouTube channel. "This week, they were seen boarding a helicopter in the back area of Kensington Palace as they enjoy a short holiday. This left the queen concerned. It is a royal protocol for people to travel in separate aircraft for very obvious safety reasons."

Neil continued, "Apparently the queen spoke rather firmly to William about this. But on this occasion, perhaps it slipped his mind. When Prince William and Catherine return back from their short break, they will be summoned to Windsor to explain the cause of their actions."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prince William Kate Middleton Belize Trip Pink Dress
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving Out of Kensington Palace, Too
Kate Middleton and Prince William Manor Farm
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Found Their New House in Windsor
kate middleton garden party
Kate Middleton's Head-Turning Garden Party Dress Is Ushering in All the Summer Vibes
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He "Does Not Feel Safe" Bringing Archie and Lilibet to the U.K.
Kate Middleton Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "Seriously Considering" a Big Move
Kate Middleton Prince William
Prince William Reportedly "Flies Off the Handle" When Anyone Criticizes Kate Middleton
Prince Harry and Prince William Clapping Locking Eyes Opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre
Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Mend His and Prince William's Relationship With the Help of a Moderator
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021
An Exhaustive Timeline of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship
Kate Middleton Prince William Kate Middleton at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Shared a Kiss on the Polo Field
Prince William Tusk Awards
Prince William Is Being Criticized For Saying War Is "Alien" in Europe
Royal Family
Everything to Know About the Royal Family Tree
Kate Middleton and Prince William Laughing 2018 Christmas Story
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Reportedly Not Have Live-in Staff in Their New Home
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Recycled Her Alexander McQueen Coat from 2018 for Remembrance Day Service
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Dress for a Long-Haul Flight
Why Kate Middleton Looks So Unrecognizable in New Portraits
Why Kate Middleton Looks So Different in Those New Palace Portraits
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Reportedly May Delay His Return to L.A.