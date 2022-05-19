Kate Middleton and Prince William Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere
After a few quiet days away from public events, Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, hitting the red carpet together and reminding everyone that while tea dresses and fascinators are her go-to event picks, she knows how to work a gown like any Hollywood leading lady. While the two are no strangers to getting dressed up, it is rare to see the couple go full-on glam, especially with their schedules being filled with things like royal tours and charity galas more often than screenings of summer blockbusters.
For the occasion, William and Kate joined Tom Cruise as they posed for the flashbulbs. Kate wore a long, stealthy black dress with an off-the-shoulder bodice accented by a wide, white band of shiny fabric. Closed-toe pumps with crisscross embellishments and shimmering quasar-shaped diamond earrings added a bit of sparkle to her simple, sleek gown. William and Cruise both opted for classic tuxedos. William matched his blue velvet jacket to his velour slippers, which featured a crest embroidered on the toe.
The Top Gun premiere follows another high-profile movie event that featured a royal appearance. Kate and William (along with Prince Charles and Camilla) all attended the London premiere of No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final bow as James Bond, back in late 2021. For that red carpet, she stole the show in a glittering gold gown covered in sequins and topped off with an airy, sheer cape that mirrored the intricate embroidery of her dress.