Kate Middleton and Prince William Looked Like Hollywood Royalty at the Top Gun: Maverick Premiere

After a few quiet days away from public events, Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London, hitting the red carpet together and reminding everyone that while tea dresses and fascinators are her go-to event picks, she knows how to work a gown like any Hollywood leading lady. While the two are no strangers to getting dressed up, it is rare to see the couple go full-on glam, especially with their schedules being filled with things like royal tours and charity galas more often than screenings of summer blockbusters.