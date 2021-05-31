Kate Middleton Wants to See Prince William in a Spider-Man Suit
Are we getting a royal superhero?
Royal-watchers and fans of Kate Middleton and Prince William may be used to see the Cambridges buttoned-up, but if Kate has her way, William could be trading in his tailored suit for some spandex. In a chat for her Hold Still photo exhibit, Kate spoke to Jason Baird, a martial arts teacher who, along with his pal Andrew Baldock, wore superhero costumes during daily runs to give neighborhood kids a dose of fun during lockdown. The video was filmed back in fall 2020, when Baird submitted a photo of himself performing a backflip while kids watch from their windows.
Kate thanked him for the snapshot, which she said was a great way to bring some cheer to the sadness and uncertainty of the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. She said that the photo was a "positive image of community spirit" and joked that she'd love to see William in a Spider-Man suit of his own.
"Thank you for sending in your photograph because there are some really emotive and really sad images and stories that we had," Kate said. "But this brought, you know, particularly to the judging panel, it was such a wonderful, positive image of community spirit. It was amazingly captured. And I hadn't appreciated at the time that you are a martial arts teacher so that gives it a lot of context as well."
Baird explained that he wore the Spidey suit to inject some cheer into his one hour of outdoor time. Thanks to the colorful superhero costume, he became a local hero and kids were excited to see him as he logged his miles every day.
"When we heard the news that we were only allowed for an hour a day, exercise and activities whether it was a walk or a run, it was a more a case of we wanted to try and cheer the kids up," he said. He added that the neighborhood kids were following his lead and dressing up as Spider-Man and posting signs in their windows that read "Spider-Man stop outside my house."
"I'll see if it takes on the trend to Kensington Palace. I might have to buy William a suit," she said. "Unfortunately, I'm not so sure he's going to get the air clearance that you've got!"
The clip comes after Kensington Palace shared that Kate received her COVID-19 vaccine. While she didn't dress up as a superhero for the occasion, she did eschew her usual formal attire for a laid-back combination of blue jeans and a white T-shirt.
"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," read the caption on Kate's Instagram post. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."