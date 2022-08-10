Kate Middleton's Nickname for Prince William Is So, So Cringe

Royal nicknames don't always make the most sense, but neither do common ones most of the time (see: all the names you call your dog that's not their actual name and also everyone calling Kris Jenner "mom," whether or not she's on your actual birth certificate). But according to the Mirror, Kate Middleton had (emphasis on had) a cute name for Prince William that we pray she doesn't use anymore. It's not quite NSFW, but when you consider that the royals are all about propriety, stiff upper lips, and sweeping any sort of controversy under those undoubtedly plush royal rugs, it's enough to make just about anyone blush.

The tabloid reports that Kate used to call Prince William "Big Willy." We'll let that marinade a bit or give you a chance to wish you'd never learned that fun fact. Thankfully, the paper also notes that the name has been retired, because "they certainly couldn't get away with using [it] today."

Apparently, "Big Willy" goes back to the couple's college days. However, guests of the royal wedding got a taste of it when Prince Harry used the name during his wedding speech. Just a reminder that even the royals love to embarrass their siblings at the most inopportune times.

At the time, the Daily Star spoke with anonymous "late-night revelers leaving the party," that said Harry's toast incorporated "a high-pitched impersonation of Kate calling William one of her favourite nicknames, "Big Willy.'"

An insider went on to tell the Sun that the royals, generally speaking, "are not very good at communicating with one another" and that "nicknames are a way of taking the family tension out of things."