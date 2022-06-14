Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Reportedly Not Have Live-in Staff in Their New Home

Kate Middleton and Prince William have allegedly picked out their new home after an ongoing moving saga. After claims that the royal couple was relocating their family to Anmer Hall, The Sun reported that the Cambridges will actually move into Adelaide Cottage this summer.

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor," a source told the outlet. "Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff. They were adamant they didn't want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

Getty Images

The location also happens to be very convenient for their family. "The added bonus is they can send George, Charlotte and Louis to school together locally," the insider added. "The three children will enjoy running around and playing in the gardens, which is the kind of life they enjoy so much when at Anmer Hall."

The source later added that the duke and duchess have been low-fuss about the move and will pay rent from a private account. "They had no other demands than a pleasant family home close to schools and the Queen. All they need to do is move in some of their treasured furniture and possessions," they told the publication. "The whole family is looking forward to moving in this summer and starting a new chapter in their lives together in Windsor."

During the Platinum Jubilee weekend, Kate gushed over her husband while greeting fans in a video obtained by Daily Mail. One onlooker complimented the duchess saying she'll make "a brilliant Princess of Wales," to which the royal responded "I'm in good hands," while glancing over at William.