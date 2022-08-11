A Royal Expert Explained That the Cambridge Kids Are Living in a "Glorious Prison"

When news broke that Kate Middleton and Prince William were shopping around for a new home, many people wondered why, exactly, they'd want to get out of Kensington Palace. It is, after all, a literal castle. With the final choice being Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, royal experts say the arrangement will be better for everyone, including the Cambridge kids.

Ingrid Seward explained that while the idea of living in a fairy-tale palace may seem appealing, the kids don't really get to be kids. Instead, she likened the situation to a "glorious prison" where they don't have room to play.

"I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children," Seward told The Sun. "Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids — they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates."

Adelaide Cottage will not only be closer to the queen and to Kate's family, it also puts the Cambridges closer to the school they've chosen for George, Charlotte, and Louis. And on top of all that, it's an hour away from London, putting the tiny royals far from the paparazzi in London.

"I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together," Seward finished.

Adelaide Cottage was actually Kate and William's first choice out of the many places they could have moved to. The Sun reported that a few of their backups had "issues" and in the end, they're happy with their choice.

"Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option," an insider told the newspaper. "There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favorite."

Other options included Frogmore House and Amner Hall.