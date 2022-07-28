Kate Middleton and Prince William May Start Spending a Lot More Time in the United States

Kate Middleton and Prince William are avid travelers — in fact, they recently found themselves in trouble for borrowing one of Queen Elizabeth's helicopters without permission for a summer excursion. Although they've recently made trips to Scotland, the Caribbean, and Denmark, the royal couple has not been to the United States in eight years. But according to a source, they have plans to embark on a voyage across the pond to mark their third trip to the States (they visited in 2011 and 2014). According to The Mirror, royal expert Omid Scobie said a source shared that the Cambridges may be visiting much more frequently now.

"William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the U.K. and the royal bubble," Scobie explained before adding, "the charitable landscape in America is huge, and he wants to have a presence."

There are even whispers that the two could take a royal tour across the country, with stops in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Scobie shared that the insider informed him that "reconnaissance has been scheduled to gauge for engagements for the couple in Boston — and even beyond."

"Though the source made no mention of it, I wondered if a little competitiveness with his brother might be in the mix, too," Scobie added. "Harry's popularity in Britain may be suffering, but his rise in the U.S. has seen the Archewell Foundation receive huge attention from an impressive list of donors, and his charitable efforts and campaigning has quickly seen him acknowledged by the likes of Forbes and Time, who named him and Meghan two of the world's most influential people."

It makes perfect sense for the royals to spend more time stateside. While the United Kingdom is where the family carries much of their influence, the entire world seems to be interested in their every move. "Who can blame them?" Scobie said. "Interest in the royal family on the world stage has long been an essential asset to Britain's appeal abroad."