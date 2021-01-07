Kate Middleton and Prince William May Visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in L.A.
A source claims the reunion will happen "at some point in 2021."
While COVID-19 cases continue to increase worldwide, the arrival of vaccines has given some of us hope for a semblance of normalcy on the horizon, namely when it comes to travel — and the royals are apparently no different.
Us Weekly quotes a source saying Prince William and Prince Harry are hoping to get together in person sometime this year, having last publicly reunited at the Commonwealth Day Service last year alongside their respective wives, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle.
The source claimed the Princes "are looking forward to spending time together in person the moment it's safe to travel," noting they will likely reunite in England. "But at some point in 2021, the Cambridges will travel to Santa Barbara and see the Sussexes on their new home turf."
At the moment, England is on lockdown due to the coronavirus, while L.A. faces tight restrictions as the current U.S. epicenter of the virus. However, if restrictions lift and things become safer, it sounds like the Cambridges are due for a trip to California.
Last January, Harry and Meghan announced their split from the royal family in one of the first chaotic pieces of news from the year, and by late March, much of the world was sheltering in place due to the virus.
"2020 was a huge game-changer for Harry and Meghan and it came with its ups and downs — the stress of announcing their departure from the royal family, moving three times, dealing with the pandemic, making huge business decisions, setting up Archewell, coming to terms with the miscarriage," the source told Us. "It's brought them closer together and made them a stronger couple."