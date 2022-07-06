Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Shared a Kiss on the Polo Field

A rare sign of PDA for the longtime couple.

Published on July 6, 2022
Kate Middleton at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022
Photo: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK

Kate Middleton and Prince William must be summer lovin' on each other, because the two royals just shared a rare and sweet moment of PDA during a charity polo match. On Wednesday, William played in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor. After the duke received a trophy for his participation, he and the duchess embraced and shared a cute cheek kiss.

As per usual, Kate looked sophisticated in an ivory tea-length dress with black detailing along the front and beige-and-black slingbacks with the tiniest block heels. She accessorized with tortoiseshell drop earrings and matching sunglasses. For his part, William wore a blue-and-white jersey with the number 4 emblazoned on the back, white pants, and brown leather riding boots.

Kate Middleton Prince William Kate Middleton at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022
Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

The family's dog, Orla (a Celtic word meaning "golden princess"), also joined in on the festivities, trotting along the grounds with the couple. The Cambridges welcomed the pup into their family in 2020, and she made her debut in Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday portraits in May of this year.

The match is organized yearly to fundraise and spread awareness for several causes championed by the duke and duchess. Last year, William attended alone, because Kate had a COVID exposure prior to the event. Although they were not at this year's event, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis accompanied their parents at 2019's match. During the game, the royal youngsters were entertained by a soccer ball (or football) along the sidelines.

