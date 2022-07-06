Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Shared a Kiss on the Polo Field A rare sign of PDA for the longtime couple. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 6, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK Kate Middleton and Prince William must be summer lovin' on each other, because the two royals just shared a rare and sweet moment of PDA during a charity polo match. On Wednesday, William played in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor. After the duke received a trophy for his participation, he and the duchess embraced and shared a cute cheek kiss. As per usual, Kate looked sophisticated in an ivory tea-length dress with black detailing along the front and beige-and-black slingbacks with the tiniest block heels. She accessorized with tortoiseshell drop earrings and matching sunglasses. For his part, William wore a blue-and-white jersey with the number 4 emblazoned on the back, white pants, and brown leather riding boots. Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images Kate Middleton Photographed Duchess Camilla for a Magazine Cover The family's dog, Orla (a Celtic word meaning "golden princess"), also joined in on the festivities, trotting along the grounds with the couple. The Cambridges welcomed the pup into their family in 2020, and she made her debut in Princess Charlotte's 7th birthday portraits in May of this year. The match is organized yearly to fundraise and spread awareness for several causes championed by the duke and duchess. Last year, William attended alone, because Kate had a COVID exposure prior to the event. Although they were not at this year's event, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis accompanied their parents at 2019's match. During the game, the royal youngsters were entertained by a soccer ball (or football) along the sidelines. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit