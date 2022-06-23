Kate Middleton and Prince William have been documenting their sweet relationship through photos for over 10 years — and now, they have an official portrait to show for it. On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited their namesake region, Cambridgeshire, to attend their first-ever joint portrait's grand unveiling at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.

The piece, which was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, was painted by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth. "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture," Coreth said. "I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified."

Kate Middleton & Prince William portrait. Paul Edwards/WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the portrait, Kate is depicted wearing a shimmery emerald green dress by The Vampire's Wife that she first wore during a visit with William to Dublin in March 2020 paired with matching emerald heels, a stack of pearl bracelets, pearl drop earrings, and a broach over her heart. William stands beside her wearing a black suit with a white undershirt and a blue tie with one hand casually placed in his pocket.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives. The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it," Coreth said.

After viewing the portrait, Kate and Prince William went on to meet with supporters of the project and participate in the Cambridgeshire County Day at the July Racecourse. Kate wore a multi-colored blue, orange, and white dress for the outing, which she layered under a floor-length pale blue coat and paired with matching blue shoes, while William opted for a dark suit with a blue dress shirt.