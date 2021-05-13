Kate Middleton and Prince William Made a Coordinated Appearance in Navy Blue Suits
Right down to the matching masks.
From a joint YouTube channel to a matchy couples' style, Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping up their royal couple status both online and off.
On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a very coordinated appearance in matching navy blue outfits for a royal engagement in Wolverhampton, England. Both wore navy outerwear and button-ups underneath knit sweaters, with the duchess opting for a polka-dotted cardigan over a scallop-collared shirt. Prince William and Kate also wore matching blue protective face masks while indoors.
People reports that they began their trip with a visit to The Way Youth Zone, a local group that motivates and inspires young people and provides opportunities for young people to participate in constructive activities.
They took part in wellbeing sessions with young people and met ambassadors from the HeadStart program, which is designed to improve the resilience and emotional wellbeing of children and young people.
During the appearance, the Duke and Duchess got their hands dirty potting plants, with William telling onlookers, "Catherine is very good at gardening."
As the duchess joined a game of ping pong, the ever-supportive prince cheered her on: "Come on Catherine! Catherine is really good at table tennis."
When it came to himself, however, Prince William admitted he's "got no left foot all" as he joined a soccer game.
Keisha, who had shown the duke and duchess around the centre, told reporters, "I asked them about their dog, and what they do to be active. They like to walk their dog, and spend time with their kids. They like to bake as well, and make different foods with their family."
"They asked questions about what we like to do," she added. "I spoke about how I like to dance. Catherine said how she loves to be in nature. She likes to go on walks, and is also interested in sport, as we saw outside with the table tennis. They are very competitive!"
Judging by these photos, we'd certainly say so.