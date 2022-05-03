Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly Found Their New House in Windsor
After rumors of a royal real estate shakeup made headlines, with sources close to the royal family explaining that Prince William and Kate Middleton were prepping to move their family to Windsor to be closer to Queen Elizabeth, it seems that the Cambridges have finally settled on a house. The Sun reports that Kate and William have selected their first-choice property after they found "issues" with the other options they were presented with.
"Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option," an insider told the newspaper. "There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favorite."
While the source didn't explain exactly what the "issues" were — watching Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa would maybe offer up some suggestions, like outdated fixtures, "old" trees blocking views, and general cattines among real estate agents. Other options included Frogmore House (not to be confused with Frogmore Cottage, where Princess Eugenie currently lives and where Meghan Markle and Prince William used to reside) and the Cambridges' current residence, Anmer Hall, which is reportedly too far away from London to be practical.
Marie Claire notes that Adelaide Cottage is "one of the more modest homes belonging to the queen." Anyone who's watched The Crown may remember the residence, which Group Captain Peter Townsend (the guy that young Princess Margaret wanted to marry) called home in the '40s and '50s.
The magazine also notes that the royals are considering keeping Windsor as a home base so that they're closer to the schools that they want to send their children to. While Prince George may or may not be heading off to boarding school, the other children may be attending schools closer to Windsor, which makes Adelaide Cottage and its key location a frontrunner.