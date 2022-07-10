Celebrity Kate Middleton Kate Middleton and Prince George Had a Mother-Son Twinning Moment at Wimbledon It's George's first time attending the British tennis tournament. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 10, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Today marks a major moment in Wimbledon history — Prince George, the future king, made his debut appearance at the annual British tennis tournament alongside his mom, Kate Middleton, and dad, Prince William, during the 2022 men's singles championship. The 8-year-old followed his parents's lead and dressed up for the occasion, twinning not only with Will in a mini suit, but also color-coordinating with Kate. Spotted in the stands (er, the Royal Box), Kate wore a navy blue skirt and matching top by Alessandra Rich in her go-to polka-dot print. The separates featured a ruffled neckline, puff sleeves, and pearl buttons down the front. She accessorized with sapphire drop earrings and a necklace that matched her engagement ring. Getty George twinned with his mom in a dark blue suit with a white button-down and striped tie underneath. Meanwhile, Will also wore a suit and tie — albeit in a lighter shade of blue. Getty Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Summer Colors to Wimbledon Before making their way to their seats to witness the match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, the Cambridges met with Wimbledon officials, and George adorably shook their hands. The young royal has taken after his mom in terms of her love for tennis, and has even received lessons from 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. When asked about George's skills on the court, Ferderer explained, "At that stage, it's all about just touching the ball, it's already good." He added that he loves to see that George is into the game like his mother, and hopes he will "still say the same in a few years' time." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit