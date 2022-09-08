Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Go-To Polka Dot Dresses During School Drop-Off

Published on September 8, 2022
Kate Middleton has long proven her affinity for a good polka dot dress, so much so that she's already worn the style twice this summer (see: a white frock during her Royal Ascot debut and a stunning blue version perfectly suited for Wimbledon). Now, the Duchess of Cambridge is pulling out her go-to dress formula in a new trendy fall color just in time for the most important milestone of the season: dropping her kids off at their new school.

Shortly after it was announced that Kate and Prince William's three children would attend Lambrook School in Berkshire due to the family's move from London to Windsor, the Cambridges arrived at the new school's "settling in afternoon" on Wednesday looking stylish as ever. The Duchess donned a copper, polka-dotted RIXO dress for the occasion, which featured a collared neckline, slight drop waist, and an ankle-skimming length. Coordinating copper heels and simple drop earrings completed Middleton's look, and she wore her brown hair in soft waves.

Prince William and the couple's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, looked equally as sharp for the outing, with William sporting a navy pantsuit, Charlotte in a blue-and-white checkered dress, and the two boys wearing matching navy shorts and white collared shirts.

According to a source close to the couple, the children seemed "giddy" at the idea of finally all being in the same program together, as Prince Louis will attend school this year for the first time. "As they got out of the car, they were just giddy with excitement," the source told Daily Mail. "It was just so sweet to see. Not a nerve in sight. It was all so relaxed. They are wonderful kids."

